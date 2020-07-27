Airmen receive warm welcome home after extended tour overseas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Eight airmen got a warm welcome home after nearly a year overseas.

The eight-person security forces squadron was stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan for 6 months. They left in October and were supposed to return in April. But COVID-19 prohibited movement in March and they were delayed from coming home indefinitely. After another hold up put their return home in jeopardy again. 296 days later, the squadron got the go-ahead to come home.

“You don’t actually get the whole relief of being home until you actually get all the way back here. It was a one step at a time kind of thing and once we finally got here it, all the weight was lifted and it was just great. Feels real,” Staff Sgt. Dustin Martin and wife Carrie said.

The reunion happened at Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The Martins’ daughter is almost two years old so Staff Sgt. Martin plans to make up for lost time with her.