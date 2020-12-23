Airport officials expect increase in travelers for holidays despite health officials advising people to stay home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite pleas from public health officials to stay home for holidays, millions of Americans are expected to pass through the nation’s airports over the next two days.

Wichita Falls Regional Airport officials said the number of daily departures out of this airport has increased from three to four through the end of this month to accommodate holiday travelers and servicemen and women flying home to see family.

Travelers like Samuel Yanke said hitting the runway is worth the risk.

“I’m part of the age group where COVID doesn’t really affect me as much as other people. So I’m wearing a mask for other people’s safety, but I’m not super concerned about it for myself,” Yanke said.

But others passing through the Wichita Falls Regional Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 23, were more concerned.

“If I had opportunity. I would have stayed home, but due to circumstances, I had to go,” Catrina Lewis, traveler, said.

Catrina Lewis was in Wichita Falls to take care of a family member and was headed home to Atlanta.

Lewis said it’s not the smaller airports she worries about, but the increasing number of passengers on planes that she is concerned about.

“When you get to the airports, with the bigger planes, they utilize the middle seat,” Lewis said.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, nearly 85 million Americans are going to be traveling around the country.

Wichita Falls Regional Airport Administrator Jon Waltjen said foot traffic through Wichita Falls Regional Airport always increases around this time of the year.

“Prior to adding a fourth flight. we were averaging about 63% to 64% capacity on the planes. Since we have added a fourth flight, it’s bumped up to about close to 70% capacity,” Waltjen said.

An increase he attributes to pre-planned flights home for Christmas.

“The military lets them go home for the holidays to spend Christmas and New Years with their families before they got to come back,” Waltjen said.

Meanwhile, health officials nationwide are upping warnings to stay home this holiday with an estimated 85 million Americans expected to travel

The CDC recommends anyone who travels to quarantine based on guidance from their local health department and get tested for COVID-19.

It is also recommended that if you’re around family members that you typically don’t live with you should mask up.

Especially around those who are at higher risk.