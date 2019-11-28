Airport security looks good for holiday

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Considering what we know about the national travel numbers this week, DFW Airport officials say the security situation actually looks great.



Frisco resident, Sarah Shkargi said “there is a lot of mental preparation when traveling alone with children, so it is all of the logistics of what you are going to bring with them to ensure that they are entertained the entire time, not sick hopefully, in the days leading up, lots of preparation.”

AAA estimates 55 million of Americans will travel at least 50 miles this holiday.

DFW Airport is expecting 2.5 million people.

