Alcohol possible cause of overnight wreck that hospitalized two, police say

January 01 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said alcohol may be the cause of a wreck between two vehicles early Thursday morning.

According to WFPD Sergeant Jared Miller, it happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, December 30 at the intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Covington Street.

Sgt. Miller said two cars were traveling in the same direction when one rear-ended the other.

Both people involved in the accident were transported by AMR to the hospital with minor injuries.

One was said to be driving at a high rate of speed and investigators were working to confirm if one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more details as they become available.

