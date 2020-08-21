Alert deputy catches burglary suspect in the act

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alert Wichita County deputy nabs a burglary suspect in the act.

On Thursday the deputy saw a pickup behind a vacant building at 4550 Seymour Highway. The registration showed it belonged to Joshua Kincannon with his address listed as Faith Mission.

When additional deputies arrived, they went to the back of the round-shaped building and found Kincannon walking out, and items were loaded in the back of his truck.

They said he told them he had called the number on the front of the building and a woman told him he could do what he could to increase the value of the property.

Deputies said no number was on the front of the building.

The owner was contacted and said he never gave anyone permission to be in the building.

Deputies said Kincannon then told them he was taking items out and taking them to scrap yards.