Algae bloom at Lake Wichita toxic to fish, not dangerous for humans, pets

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Fish at Lake Wichita are washing up on shore, a phenomenon believed to be linked to the presence of an algae bloom in the lake.

The bloom in the lake is caused by blue and green algae, that can sometimes be toxic to certain breeds of fish.

However, officials with the City of Wichita falls tested the water and said it is not dangerous for humans or pets.

Daniel Nix, Utility Operations Manager for the City of Wichita Falls, said these algae are seasonal and appear every year, so there’s no cause for concern.

“When the test results came back, it showed there was a mixture of blue and green algae. Then we tested for the toxins and we found out that the toxins were not harmful to humans or pets,” Nix said.

Nix said even though they have changed the way they work around the city due to COVID-19, they will continue to monitor Lake Wichita for any changes.

See the press release from the City of Wichita Falls below:

</pre>