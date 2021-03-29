All adults in Texas now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — All adults over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in the state of Texas.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services announced March 23 that vaccine eligibility would begin for all adults in Texas on Monday, March 29.

More than 7 million Texans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, with more than 3 million Texans fully vaccinated.

Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District said they will inform the public once the waitlist registration for the new category has opened.

Residents of Wichita County who qualify for Phases 1A, 1B and 1C can still register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

