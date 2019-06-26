All American Car Wash opens following 40 day remodel

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL)

After nearly two months of being closed for a much-needed facelift, All American Car Wash on Southwest Parkway has re-opened.

What used to take drivers 30 mins to get a complete car wash will now take them only five to 10 minutes, and owner Larry Aryes said they’re doing it all while conserving water.

Ayres has owned and operated All American Car Wash on Southwest Parkway for 22 years now, doing it all while being environmentally friendly, and now Ayres has stepped it up.

“We use 20 gallons of fresh water for each car, every bit of the water that sprays into the tunnel gets into the trench and it just recycles. So 80% of the water that goes onto a car, ends up in our recycle pit and used in the tunnel over and over after it gets filtered,” Ayres said.

Ayres had to shut down shop for nearly two months to upgrade the entire car wash, adding more of what consumers want, convenience.

“We even upgraded our Lube Center with new technology also where you can be in and get an oil change in ten minutes, then you can go through the car wash in three minutes so, from the time you pull off the street to get an oil change you can be through the oil change and through the car wash and back on the road again in 15 minutes,” Ayres said.

Ayres said they also use the best of the best when it comes to the cleaning chemicals hitting your vehicle and said he plans on updating his other locations at Kemp and Maplewood and McNeil and Kell, making sure that when you need a car wash, you’ll be in and out in no time.

All American Car Wash on Southwest Parkway will be holding a ribbon cutting on July 11 in the parking lot from 2—2:30 p.m., they are having a contest on Facebook leading up to the ribbon cutting