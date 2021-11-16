All American Car Wash to open 3 new locations after acquisition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More car washes will be coming to Texoma after a West Texas company bought All American car washes.

According to a Facebook post, All American founder Larry Ayres has agreed to join Racer Classic Investments, a Lubbock based conveyor car wash operator.

Ayres joined the company to ‘invest in RCI equity and it current and future growth’ according to the Facebook post.

“I’m honored and excited about the opportunity to join such a great organization and to have a hand in carrying on the legacies of RCI and All American,” Ayres said.

Racer Classic Investments currently operates 10 units in both Lubbock and Amarillo. Three units are expected to open in San Antonio by February 1. Three additional sites are expected to open in Wichita Falls and Lawton and will break ground in early 2022.