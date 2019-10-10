All American Super Car Wash hosts Haunted Car Wash for P.E.T.S

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All American Super Car Wash is partnering with P.E.T.S to bring the community the Haunted Car Wash.

To prepare for the event, All American Super Car Wash will close at 5:30 p.m. each night during the Haunted Car Wash. They will re-open at 6:00 p.m., with the Haunted Car Wash. The Haunted Car wash is being held at the Southwest Parkway and Elmwood location only.

The special car wash will $20 and due to the expected traffic, the wash will not include a towel dry. All American Super Car Wash will donate $1 from every Haunted Car Wash to P.E.T.S.

Each night during the event, Halloween characters can be seen around the wash before the vehicle enters the foggy and spooky Haunted Car Wash tunnel. Be prepared for surprises as you go through the tunnel. Photos are allowed to be taken

The Haunted Carwash will take place during the last three weekends in October from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If you are a Fast Pass customer, you may use your one wash per day during the Haunted Car Wash event.