All American Super Car Wash hosts Haunted Car Wash for P.E.T.S

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All American Super Car Wash is partnering with P.E.T.S to bring the community the Haunted Car Wash.

To prepare for the event, All American Super Car Wash will close at 5:30 p.m. each night during the Haunted Car Wash. They will re-open at 6:00 p.m., with the Haunted Car Wash. The Haunted Car wash is being held at the Southwest Parkway and Elmwood location only.

The special car wash will $20 and due to the expected traffic, the wash will not include a towel dry. All American Super Car Wash will donate $1 from every Haunted Car Wash to P.E.T.S.

Each night during the event, Halloween characters can be seen around the wash before the vehicle enters the foggy and spooky Haunted Car Wash tunnel. Be prepared for surprises as you go through the tunnel. Photos are allowed to be taken

The Haunted Carwash will take place during the last three weekends in October from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If you are a Fast Pass customer, you may use your one wash per day during the Haunted Car Wash event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"

What the Tech: Burner emails

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Burner emails"

MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history"

Texomans react to Allsup's-Yesway acquisition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans react to Allsup's-Yesway acquisition"

Final appeal denied for man convicted of killing state trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final appeal denied for man convicted of killing state trooper"

WFPD investigates death of child Wednesday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD investigates death of child Wednesday night"

WF officials advise financial diligence with increased fraud attempts on elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials advise financial diligence with increased fraud attempts on elderly"

Progress being made on The Grand Hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Progress being made on The Grand Hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News