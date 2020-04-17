All American Super Car Wash offers free washes to all healthcare workers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To help those on the front lines of the virus, All American Super Car Wash is offering free washes for all healthcare workers.

All American owner Larry Ayres said he wanted to do something special for people who have been working countless hours and putting themselves at risk to keep our community safe.

“It’s just a little bit that we wanted to give back to put a smile on someone’s face,” Ayres said. “I know a car wash isn’t that big of a deal, but just something positive with all the negative that’s going on.”

Ayres said they are using the honor system, and said they will not be asking folks to show proof that they are a healthcare worker. They’re trusting that those who utilize this opportunity will be truthful.