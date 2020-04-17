1  of  5
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 58 No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties Total number of recovered COVID-19 cases reaches 15 in Wichita Co., no new cases confirmed Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  14
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

All American Super Car Wash offers free washes to all healthcare workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To help those on the front lines of the virus, All American Super Car Wash is offering free washes for all healthcare workers.

All American owner Larry Ayres said he wanted to do something special for people who have been working countless hours and putting themselves at risk to keep our community safe.

“It’s just a little bit that we wanted to give back to put a smile on someone’s face,” Ayres said. “I know a car wash isn’t that big of a deal, but just something positive with all the negative that’s going on.”

Ayres said they are using the honor system, and said they will not be asking folks to show proof that they are a healthcare worker. They’re trusting that those who utilize this opportunity will be truthful.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News