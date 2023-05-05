MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Bowie Independent School District have made the decision to close all campuses within the district on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Blake Enlow, Superintendent at Bowie ISD, confirmed the closure of all district campuses on Thursday night, May 4, 2023, out of an abundance of caution after a new potential threat of violence against the high school began circulating on social media.

Late Thursday night, our newsroom reached out to Enlow, who confirmed the closure of all district campuses.

Enlow said in a press release published to the Bowie Indepentdent School District Facebook page that a photo began circulating among students and community members on Thursday night. He said the Bowie Police Department notified him of the image at around 9:38 p.m.

According to the press release, district officials have not yet been able to determine with certainty the origin of the post based on the limited information at their disposal.

“With the events of this week and not having time to fully investigate to find the origin, I have made the decision to close all Bowie ISD campuses on Friday, May 5, 2023, out of an abundance of caution,” Enlow said in the press release.

Enlow said Bowie ISD administration and law enforcement will work together to determine the origin, and that he will provide an update on Friday, May 5, as information becomes available.

Enlow, who provided a screenshot of the threat circulating on social media, said many details in the threat are inconsistent with facts about Bowie High School.

For example, the threat is signed, “Sincerely, Devyn,” but according to Enlow, there is not a student at Bowie High School named Devyn. The threat also lists a time when the alleged threat would take place, but that time does not match with the time Bowie High School’s bell rings to start the school day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Enlow also said the potential threat does not mention Bowie or Bowie High School by name, and that a sheriff’s deputy in Seminole County, Florida, confirmed with district officials that the same image is being circulated at schools there.

The closure of all district campuses comes just days after Bowie ISD officials were notified about a threat of violence with a gun that was made against Bowie High School, and a joint investigation with the Bowie Police Department began into the claim.

District officials disclosed that they determined a threat was in fact made against the high school, and that the threat came from a Bowie High School student.

Lt. Bob Blackburn with the Bowie Police Department said the investigation into that threat will continue until such a time that it can be determined whether or not criminal charges will be filed against the student.

According to Lt. Blackburn, the student was acting alone in making the threats, and that he did not have a firearm in his possession while making the threat.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the situation in Bowie as more information becomes available.