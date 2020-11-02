All Burkburnett ISD campuses receives Purple Star campus award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Education Agency is pleased to announce that all Burkburnett ISD campuses have fulfilled the criteria requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.

All of the Burkburnett ISD campuses demonstrated support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families, earning the Purple Star Campus Designation.

The Purple Star Campus Designation is a special honor created by the 86th Texas Legislature through SB 1557.

Applicants must have met the following eligibility criteria:

Designate a campus-based military liaison. Create and maintain an easily accessible web page that includes information on military-connected students and their families. Must have a campus transition program. Offer at least one of the following initiatives:

• A resolution showing support for military-connected students and families,

• Participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month, or

• Partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active duty military members.

Recipients of the award receive the following:

Purple Star recognition to display

Purple Star designations will be featured on the TxSchools.gov web page.

Additionally, campuses that satisfy the criteria and are awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation are eligible to recertify the designation every two school years.