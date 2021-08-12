All-clear given at Old High after bomb threat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, the all-clear has been given at Old High.

Wichita Falls Director of Communication and Marketing Lindsay Barker says, no bombs were found but the incident will remain under investigation.

According to Crimes Stoppers, an unknown teenage guy called in the bomb threat to Old High.

Units responded around 2:40 p.m. about the threat. Barker said Wichita Falls Fire and Police units were on scene along with units from Sheppard Air Force Base and the Denton Bomb Squad.

According to the WFISD Facebook page, doors to classrooms have been secured and students who left their belongings can pick them up tomorrow morning.

Anyone with information about the threat or knows who called it in is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You could earn up to $500.