All COVID-19 critical care patients at United Regional unvaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Regional Health Care System reported Friday 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 28 patients in critical care.

All 28 patients in critical care are unvaccinated. Of the 89 hospitalizations, eight people are vaccinated, 81 unvaccinated.

Since July 1, 2021, United Regional has had 291 COVID admissions; 251 were unvaccinated. 86% of admissions have been unvaccinated.

