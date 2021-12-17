All COVID-19 related deaths reported this week in Wichita County were vaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday all three COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County for the week ending on December 17 were vaccinated and in their 80’s or above.

The three deaths reported during the week ending on December 17 bring the total number of deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 486.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 11 19 41 123 117 170

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 19 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,862.

The Health District also reported 190 new recoveries in Wichita County Friday, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the county to 21,984.

To date, Wichita County has had 225 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 1362 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 57).

Of the 57 vaccine breakthrough cases this week, 4 received a booster/third dose.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 5 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Of the 20 individuals hospitalized today, 4 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 5 4 2 15 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 5

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 392 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 372 recovering at home and 20 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 301 active cases

— 301 active cases Burkburnett — 27 active cases

— 27 active cases Iowa Park — 36 active cases

— 36 active cases Electra — 28 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending December 17, 2021, there are 164 new cases, 3 COVID-19 related deaths, 20 hospitalizations, and 190 new recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on December 17 was 14%.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 65%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 12/13 55 1 22 12/14 27 0 24 (+2) 12/15 32 0 21 (-3) 12/16 31 1 20 (-1) 12/17 19 1 20 Total 164 3 -2

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 63,195 Fully Vaccinated 56,223 Booster Shot 14,724

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: