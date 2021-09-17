All critical care COVID-19 patients at United Regional unvaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Regional Health Care System reported Friday 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 36 patients in critical care.

All 36 patients in critical care are unvaccinated and only five of the 85 total hospitalized are fully vaccinated.

Since July 1, 2021, United Regional has had 547 COVID admissions; 479 were unvaccinated. 88% of admissions have been unvaccinated.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

