All flights for Wednesday at Wichita Falls Regional Airport canceled due to inclement weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced Wednesday morning all arrivals and departures from the Wichita Falls Regional Airport have been canceled due to inclement weather.

In a press release, officials said due to the current weather conditions in Wichita Falls and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, American Airlines has canceled all arrivals and departure flights for Wednesday, February 10.

American Airlines also canceled Flight 3571 which was scheduled to depart Thursday, February 11 at 6:30 a.m.

Sheppard Air Force Base has also closed the Joint Airfield for Wednesday, February 10 until 7 a.m. Thursday, February 11.

The Wichita Falls Airport Terminal is still currently open.

Please contact American Airlines at (800) 433-7300 for further guidance regarding reservations.

Please find the full press release below: