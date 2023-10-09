WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The All Hands Cultural Community Center is kicking off its “Senior Planet” program this week.

It’s a five-week long free course that those ages 50+ can come to the center and enjoy.

Participants will get to learn from an instructor on ways to navigate technology like cell phones, tablets, and computers.

Organizers said it’s their way of meeting the needs of this age demographic and being sure they are up to speed during this digital age that we now live in.

“It’s fantastic to be able to see how a person who thought they couldn’t do anything with computers, learn how to use a mouse, learn how to search the web all kinds of things,” All Hands Vice President J.W. Harris said. “It’s important because lots of times now when you’re doing things, you’ve got to to the website, you’ve got to email a company, you got to do this and that. So just some of the basic things is what we want to teach, how to protect yourself if you want to do online banking and different things like that, so it’s very, very important.”

The classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until noon. If you are interested, all you have to do is call the center at (940) 766-0259, and they will get you placed in the class.