WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Summer break is almost here and if you want to keep your children busy look no further than the great activities at the All Hands Cultural Community Center!

Youth director and facility coordinator Ronnie Williams says the center along with outside organizations from all across the state work together to bring educational and exciting programs like gardening for smaller children and even young adults.

He adds the relationships formed during these programs at the center can be lifelong.

“When they come in, and they are able to open up to us, during the summer we are able to provide swimming classes, art classes, cosmetology classes, barbering classes, cooking classes. A lot of things and when they come to those classes they settle in they enjoy it, they have a good camaraderie with each other, and then we engage with them, so they can talk to us about life skills and life issues that they are facing, so it’s a blessing to be able to do that,” Williams said.

Free meals also come with the classes. For more information, click here.