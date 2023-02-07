WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman gets a charge of assault after police said she hit her daughter with a box of vanilla wafers.

Rhonda Adams Kyle is charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

The daughter told police she was sitting on the couch in their apartment on Nunneley Place Monday night, February 6, and they were arguing.

The victim said her mother walked up to her with a box of vanilla wafers and swung it at her, hitting her in the face and causing pain.

Police said Kyle admitted hitting her with the box because her daughter was cursing at her. She said after being hit with the cookies, her daughter got up and punched her twice, and Kyle called the police.

Kyle has previous arrests for assault of a public servant, two for resisting arrest, one for harassment and one for simple assault.