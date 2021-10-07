Alleged Bowie booster club bandits: Two women charged with embezzlement

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie Police said two board members who stole funds from the Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club have paid the money back, and both have now turned themselves in and been charged with theft of property of a nonprofit organization.

The alleged thefts by Angela Berry and Shawn Leigh Villarreal occurred separately during various times the two served on the booster club board, from late 2019 to around June 2021.

Bowie Police Lt. Randy Hanson said the two were not working together, but both used club credit cards to make personal purchases.

Berry is accused of taking $6,000, and Villarreal, $7,525, for a total of $13,525.

The missing money in the club’s bank account was reported to police on September 10.

Hanson said both women have repaid the full amounts taken.