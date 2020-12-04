Alleged cat killer back in jail for reportedly spitting on public servant

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man is charged with harassment of a public servant after authorities said he spit in the face of a Wichita County Jail nurse.

Demarion Williams, 20, is indicted on this charge, that came in connection to his arrest for an alleged family violence assault on August 7.

The victim of the alleged assault said Williams kicked him while he was on the ground.

While escorting Williams to be booked, an Electra officer said Williams spit in the face of a jail nurse who was preparing to do a medical screening of Williams.

Last February Williams was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals when Electra officers found a dead cat on the kitchen floor.

They said Williams told them a voice told him to get a frying pan off the stove and kill the cat.

The report stated Williams choked the cat until it passed out and then began hitting it with the pan.

That cruelty charge was later dismissed.