AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details of alleged crimes committed against children, including child abuse and torture, that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony continued on Wednesday in the trial of a Burkburnett man accused of the brutal torture of three young girls, with one of the alleged victims taking the stand to testify against him.

Daniel Ortiz in the 78th District Court (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Daniel Angel Ortiz, 36, of Burkburnett, was charged with sixteen felony offenses, including six counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury, five counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence by impeding breath, and continuous violence against the family.

If convicted by the jury made up of seven women and five men from Wichita County, Ortiz faces up to life in prison. He has elected to have the jury set his punishment if convicted of the crimes he’s accused of.

Testimony continued on Wednesday morning, January 10, 2024, in the 78th District Court, with Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding.

Alleged child victim takes the stand

After a forensic nurse took the stand, lead prosecutor John Gillespie called the state’s next witness, one of the three children who Ortiz is alleged to have committed multiple acts of abuse against.

Before testimony began in the trial of Ortiz, Judge Kennedy signed an order allowing the alleged child victims to testify via closed circuit video feed at the prosecution’s request, who argued being in the same courtroom as Ortiz would be a traumatic experience for the girls.

Misty King, who currently serves as a prosecutor with the Wichita Falls Municipal Court, was brought in to assist with the case due to her experience with children and her previous work with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office.

During her testimony, the child witness could be seen on the television screen in the 78th District Court acting as an average child would, laughing when the prosecution asked her a silly question and playing with a fidget spinner on the table in front of her.

During King’s initial questions to the child witness, the girl testified that she was currently 10 years old and she and her twin sister, who is also an alleged victim in this case, were born only two minutes apart. The girls also have a younger sister, who is now 8, who is also an alleged victim in this case.

The child witness testified that Ortiz was their mother’s former boyfriend and that when she initially met him, he was nice. She testified that she, her sisters, her mother, and Ortiz all lived in Burkburnett at the time of the incidents.

When King asked the witness when Ortiz stopped being nice, the witness paused. She later testified that she didn’t like saying the name “Daniel Ortiz,” and King told the witness she could refer to him as the defendant if that made her feel more comfortable.

Due to technical difficulties with the closed-circuit camera feed, the jury was dismissed at around 11:15 a.m. for lunch. Testimony resumed at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday with the technical issues ironed out, at which time the alleged child victim resumed her testimony.

The child witness testified that Ortiz would tape her wrists and ankles, as well as put tape over her mouth and eyes. She testified that this happened “a lot of times.” She testified that she and her sisters would then have to sit in the garage or stand in the corners of the garage. She testified that sometimes the children were clothed and other times they were just in their undergarments.

“I didn’t like it,” the child witness testified. “I didn’t feel comfortable.”

The alleged child victim testified that she doesn’t like talking about the incidents and they were difficult to discuss. She testified that oftentimes, the alleged instances of abuse would be a form of punishment from Ortiz.

“I forget what we got in trouble for, but we’d have to get drowned,” the child witness testified. “Half of our body would be out of the tub, and our head would be in the tub.”

According to her testimony, the alleged child victim said the children would sometimes get “drowned” in the bathtub as punishment for not doing their assigned chores.

The witness then testified that it was difficult to breathe and that at times during the punishment involving water, she thought that “maybe I wasn’t going to survive.”

The child witness then testified that at a point in time, there were bed bugs in the room she shared with her sisters. She also testified that there were bugs on the curtains in that room.

As testimony continued, King continued questioning the alleged child victim regarding the allegations against Ortiz, eventually asking about instances in which the defendant was alleged to have choked the children.

“Sometimes when we’d get in trouble, he would try to choke us,” the alleged child victim said during her testimony.

The child witness testified that she and her sisters had a purple folder with a list of chores the girls, who were all eight years old and younger at the time, would have to do. She testified that Ortiz would sometimes punish them for not completing their assigned chores even if they, in fact, did complete them.

The child witness also testified that her sisters were told to get in a dog kennel where they kept their English bulldog as punishment when they once put the dog in the kennel when they were not supposed to.

The child witness also testified that Ortiz would hit her and her sisters with a belt and that it would leave bruises on them.

King then pointed out to the alleged victim that she had very long and pretty hair. The child witness was observed grinning and thanked King for the compliment. King then suggested that her hair wasn’t always like that, and the child witness testified that Ortiz had cut it short.

The alleged child victim testified that she and her twin sister had gotten their hair dyed an assortment of colors, including turquoise, and that Ortiz didn’t like it, so he had them get it cut to about the length of their shoulders to get the color out of it.

The child then testified that after this haircut, she and her sister had to get their hair cut very short by their mother. She testified that Ortiz told the mother to cut their hair short as punishment.

When asked by King how short their hair was cut, the child witness pointed to lead prosecutor John Gillespie and testified their hair was about as short as his hair was.

Younger sister, 8, tells similar story of alleged abuse

The next witness called by the prosecution was another alleged victim, the younger sister of the child who testified earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged victim, who is now eight years old, described several instances in which she and her sisters were allegedly abused by Ortiz, many of which echoed the testimony of her older sister. The demeanor of the second child witness seemed more solemn than that of her older sister.

The child testified that she was also bound with tape about her wrists and ankles, with tape over her eyes, and was forced to stand in a corner of the garage. She testified that at one time, she was forced to stay taped up in the garage for a week, during which time she would have to lie down on the floor of the garage to sleep.

The witness testified that if she were hungry while she was in the garage, she wouldn’t be given food and that she would sometimes have to go to the bathroom in the corner of the garage because the adults would not feed them.

According to testimony from the child witness, Ortiz would “drown” the children in the bathtub while they were still taped up and that he held her head underwater until her nose bled.

The witness then testified that she and her sisters were one time choked by Ortiz as punishment. “I don’t know what we did wrong,” the witness testified.

The child then testified that she’s currently in counseling to deal with her anger issues. “I can’t help it that I get angry,” the child witness testified.

Marty Cannedy, the defense attorney for Ortiz, cross-examined the child, who testified that their room had bed bugs in it right before the police came, which is why police found the room to be empty and without toys.

When Cannedy passed the witness back to King, the child testified that one time, she went to Dallas with Ortiz and her mother and that her sisters stayed behind. She testified that her two older sisters were taped up in the garage while they were in Dallas and that Ortiz would check on the girls by looking at the cameras set up in their house from their phones.

King questioned the child witness about her glasses. The child testified that at one time, Ortiz took her glasses off and threw them, which caused them to break.

Testimony is set to resume on Thursday, January 11, 2024, with the third alleged victim and sister to the two who testified on Wednesday set to take the stand, as well as a psychologist.