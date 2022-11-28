WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A discussion about a roommate moving out led to one man being hit in the head with a flashlight and another behind bars.

Stanley Grider, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on November 27, 2022, after police said he hit his roommate over the head with what police said is a deadly weapon.

Stanley Grider Wichita County Jail mugshot

Police were called to the 2700 block of Roanoke Dr. at 9:45 p.m. for an assault. When police arrived they placed Grider in handcuffs due to what they said was erratic behavior, according to court documents.

When police entered the residence they found the victim who told them they had been living with Grider for about a month. He told them that he and Grider were roommates and were discussing the victim’s life when he told Grider he would be moving out of the house and into an apartment in a few days.

According to the victim, Grider became aggravated and started talking about the victim’s daughter in an insulting manner. The victim asked Grider to stop, then an argument started in which the victim was hit several times with a blue Mag Light flashlight on the head. An officer reported seeing lacerations above the victim’s left eye.

Police searched the residence and found a blue Mag Light flashlight on a desk that did have some blood on it.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer believed that due to the size of the Mag Light, 12 inches long and approximately three pounds plus the added weight of three D batteries, and the fact that the victim was struck in the face that the flashlight was considered a deadly weapon.

Grider was previously arrested in 2015 when SWAT entered his home on a narcotics warrant and found half a pound of marijuana and around $500 cash.

Grider was taken to Wichita County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.