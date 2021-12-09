Alleged pajama porch pirate arrested for theft recorded in February

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police allege she went down to a neighbor’s house in her pajamas with a cigarette in her mouth and took a package off her porch.

Summer Garcia mugshot

Summer Brook Garcia, 21, is charged with mail theft.

The alleged theft occurred last February on Concord Road and Garcia was booked into jail Wednesday and the case was filed Thursday.

Police said a video recorded by a front door camera about 11:30 a.m. shows a woman in her pajamas wearing glasses and with a cigarette in her mouth picking up a box off the porch and running off.

The victim posted the video on social media and told police the thief had been identified as Summer Garcia.

A police officer confirmed the identification and an arrest warrant was issued.

Police said Garcia lived on Matterhorn about three blocks from the victim.

The contents of the package were valued at about $130.