Alleged perfume bottle thrower now charged with pulling girlfriend’s hair extensions out

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with hitting an infant in the head with a perfume bottle during a disturbance is now charged with assault for allegedly pulling his girlfriend’s hair out with her hair extensions.

Police found the victim in a parking lot on Iowa Park Road on Monday and she showed them hair extensions that had been ripped out of her hair with real hair and some skin and roots still attached.

Officers found DeAndre Mabonga a block away and said he denied pulling the extensions out and they had only verbally argued and he never grabbed her by her hair extensions.

In May, Mabonga was charged with injury to a child when police said he began throwing perfume bottles and knocking items off the wall.

They said one bottle hit a six-month-old infant in the head.