Alleged shots fired at his dog leads man to point gun at neighbor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with deadly conduct after police said he came to a neighbor’s home and pointed a gun at the resident because of alleged shots fired at the suspect’s dog.

Raymond Ralicki, 58, was arrested in the 4800 block of Marsha Lane late in the morning of Thursday, January 7.

According to police, the victim told them he was standing in his driveway when Ralicki pulled up to the driveway in an SUV and pointed a black handgun at him from inside his SUV.

The victim told police Ralicki was yelling about popping something off.

Officers said Ralicki came out of his house while they were talking to the victim and said he admitted to confronting the victim because someone from the victim’s house was shooting at his dog the night before.

A witness from across the street told police he saw Ralicki pull up to the man’s home and begin yelling, then saw Ralicki drive off recklessly.