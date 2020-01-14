Allergies on the rise across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Great weather during the winter seasons can surprisingly come with some downsides.

While most people around the country don’t have to worry about allergies at this time of the year, winter is considered possibly the worst time for allergies in Texas.

Brittany Rushing from the Market Street pharmacy shares some of the symptoms they see daily and what you can do to counteract those symptoms.

“A lot of the times we’re seeing for allergies a lot of congestion, runny nose, watery eyes… we usually recommend a typical anti-histamine over the counter so, Zyrtec or Allegra, Claratin D are all some non-drowsy options,” said Rushing.

The pharmacy tells us that any of these anti-histamines will help improve your allergies along with a decongestents if you feel any build up.