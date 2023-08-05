WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities arrested an Allred Prison Unit correction officer after he allegedly provided an inmate with a cell phone.

According to the arrest warrant, Nolan Stiles was arrested for bribery after a joint operation by the Texas Board of Criminal Justice, Office of Inspector General, and Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit.

The investigation began when authorities discovered Stiles allegedly agreed to introduce contraband, a burner phone with a Dallas area code. Through conversations with a confidential source, arrangements were made for a meeting with Stiles, and a cell phone with a Dallas area number was provided.

An undercover officer’s phone number was programmed into the phone’s contact as “G”. On Feb 7, 2023, Stiles met with the confidential source in the parking lot of Atwood’s on Loop 11 where he was given the phone.

On March 1, the undercover officer received a text message from the burner phone, with the sender assuming the undercover officer was “G”. The text read, “Hey G. Your homeboy says you have some money for me.” The undercover officer replied, “he would be in touch.”

An arrest warrant was issued. Stiles was arrested on Friday, Aug. 4. He was freed from the Wichita County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

In June, a Dallas area woman, Ashlee Denate Sroufe, was arrested during an undercover operation where she was under the impression, she was selling phones and drugs to a crooked prison guard that would smuggle them into the prison.