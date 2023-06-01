WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An inmate of the Allred Unit will have another 22 years tacked onto his other sentences as a result of being found guilty of assaults and harassment of corrections officers.

Timothy Spell, 36, had two charges of assault of officers and one charge of harassment of an officer. In April 2018 a corrections’ officer was assaulted by Spell with a food tray tool. Another assault was reported in May 2017.

A harassment charge was filed in February 2020 when urine, feces or both were thrown. Spell is serving a 25-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping in Harris County.

He also has prison sentences for aggravated robbery, possession of child pornography, theft and burglary.