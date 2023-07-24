WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An inmate of the Allred Unit, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison in Wichita County, gets a new sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a corrections officer.

Wayne Edward Cole, 66, pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to the felony offense of assault of a public servant and received a 4-year prison term. He is also currently serving a 55-year term for burglary out of Panola County.

Court records indicate that Cole had previously been paroled for a prior conviction and then it was revoked.

According to Cole’s indictment, the corrections officer was assaulted by Cole in February 2020 at the Allred Unit in Wichita County.

In the plea agreement, the District Attorney’s Office agreed to drop the enhancement option of the indictment for his previous conviction.