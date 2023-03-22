WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Allred State Prison inmates are sentenced to more prison time after assault and harassment of corrections officers.

43-year-old Tomas Rios, who is serving a 99-year sentence for a bludgeoning, stabbing and strangling murder in Lubbock in 1996, and additional sentences for assault of a corrections officer, possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution and aggravated assault in a penal institution in 2016, now has 3 more years to serve for assaulting an Allred officer in 2020.

Prison officials said Rios assaulted an officer with a metal typewriter rod in April 2020.

He was convicted by a Lubbock County jury in 1997 of bludgeoning a man to death with a baseball bat. Police said the victim was also stabbed with two kitchen knives and a fork, and had an electrical cord wrapped around his neck.

When police arrived on scene, they said Rios was wielding a rifle, threatening to kill himself. They said he admitted killing the victim because the victim attempted to rape Rios. Rios subsequently said while he might be guilty of manslaughter, he wasn’t guilty of murder.

Police said witnesses said Rios changed his story about the alleged attempted rape, and that evidence also did not corroborate his story.

30th District Judge Jeff McKnight stipulated that Rios’ new sentence begin after he has completed his sentence for his other assault of a corrections officer. Judge McKnight also sentenced another Allred inmate, John Weatherspoon, to 5 more years in prison for harassment of a corrections officer.

He was convicted of throwing feces at an officer at Allred in 2021. Another charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution, a fan motor wrapped in cloth, was dismissed in his plea deal.

He is also serving terms for aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated sexual assault in Nueces County.