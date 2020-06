WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Allred prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there is one active employee case and 10 people in medical isolation.

In the state, 107,726 offenders have been tested, of those 7,472 have been positive. There are 1,996 active cases, and 5,077 are recovered.

There are 58 presumed COVID-19 deaths in the state of Texas with 37 pending cases.