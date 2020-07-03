Allred reports 5 active employee COVID-19 cases, nearly 100 in medical restriction

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Allred Prison officials are reporting five active employee COVID-19 cases and 96 people in medical restrictions Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are six people are in medical isolation, and one offender is recovered.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, 117,810 offenders in the state of Texas have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 9,360 were positive. There are 1,897 active cases, and 7,012 people have recovered.

Click here for more information from the TDCJ.