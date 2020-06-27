Breaking News
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total jumps to 300

Allred reports another employee tests COVID-19 positive, announces 1 offender recovered

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Allred employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and an offender has reportedly recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are two active employee cases as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

One person is also in medical restriction at Allred.

In the state of Texas, there are 8,180 positive cases with 982 active cases and 6,780 recoveries.

As of Saturday afternoon, 10,778 people are with medical restrictions, and there have been 79 presumed COVID-19 related deaths, and there are 27 pending causes

Click here for more information from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

