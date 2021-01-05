Allred Unit, area pharmacies to receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are on its way to Texoma as the state announces its vaccine distribution list for week four.

However, it is important to note that the vaccine is still not yet available to the general public

According to Commissioner John Hellerstedt, providers must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19.

Across the state, the CDC will deliver 167,300 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 37,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly to Texas providers.

Texas has been allocated about 1.5 million first doses through the first four weeks of vaccine distribution, and the vaccine will have reached providers in a total of 214 counties by the end of the week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services encourages providers to rapidly vaccinate priority populations against COVID-19 and promptly report doses administered in ImmTrac2, the state’s immunization registry.

While the supply of vaccine is still limited, additional allocations of the vaccine will be received each week.

The following facilities will be receiving more doses of the Moderna vaccine: