WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person hiring event benefitting the Allred Unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is holding a hiring event for those seeking employment as correctional officers for the Allred Unit in Wichita Falls.

Applicants must bring their driver’s license, social security card, and proof of education for this free event. The Allred Unit has full and part-time positions open that come with full healthcare and retirement benefits and paid training.

If you need assistance with your resume or need to know what to expect while attending, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at 940-322-1801 and select option 2 for employment services.

Workforce Solutions North Texas provides services to employers and job seekers in the following counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.