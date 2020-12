WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are 268 active inmate COVID-19 cases at Allred Unit.

Allred is also reporting 89 inmate recoveries. There are 20 active employee COVID-19 cases, with 103 employee recoveries.

To see how many COVID-19 cases each prison unit in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system is reporting, click here.