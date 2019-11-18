Alsco gives donation to Faith Mission’s recovery program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Alsco Wichita Falls branch recently made a donation to the ‘New Beginnings for Woman’ program at Faith Mission.

“First of all thank you for thinking of us and generously giving a gift to the New Beginnings for women program.” Faith Mission Assistant Director of Development, Lyka Bennett said.

Faith Mission New Beginnings program is an eight-month recovery program designed for women seeking victory over addictive behaviors.

The goal of New Beginnings is to transform the minds and hearts of those in the program to avoid falling back into destructive patterns. Participants find renewed hope as they discover a higher purpose for their lives.

“Wichita Falls Faith Mission recently opened Victory House to help women transition out of homelessness.

“Being that this is a brand new home program, we wanted to be sure that it got off to a great start,” Alsco HR Manager Lindsay Wise said.

“By breaking the cycle of addiction for one person, their entire family benefits. Faith Mission’s New Beginnings Program helps many women break that cycle, and our entire community reaps the benefits of that new hope,” Wise said.

“The donation from Alsco helps us further our mission by providing funding for our New Beginnings program, which equips women with the tools to overcome addiction,” Bennett said. “Program participants are provided shelter, food, and a recovery and work therapy program in a Christian setting at no cost to them. We wouldn’t be able to provide this program without the help of generous supporters like Alsco.”