Altus assault ends with teen hospitalized

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police officers are investigating an assault that ended with one in the hospital Saturday night.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers responded to 1320 North Forrest Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but a 17-year-old boy and an adult man were assaulted by several other subjects.

The 17-year-old also suffered lacerations to his arms and was transported to the hospital by EMS. He was treated and later released.