1  of  11
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Altus assault ends with teen hospitalized

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police officers are investigating an assault that ended with one in the hospital Saturday night.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers responded to 1320 North Forrest Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but a 17-year-old boy and an adult man were assaulted by several other subjects.

The 17-year-old also suffered lacerations to his arms and was transported to the hospital by EMS. He was treated and later released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News