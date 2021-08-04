Altus man arrested, accused of firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle

JACKSON Co., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Altus man is behind bars after being accused of firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, just after midnight Wednesday morning, the victim and a woman passenger were traveling westbound on Falcon Road when another vehicle began following them. The driver told police he turned around in a parking lot trying to get away from the vehicle following them.

As he was trying to get away, the driver drove his car off the roadway and it temporarily broke down.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Kaleb Stidman, is accused of firing multiple gunshots at the victim and the passenger. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police found the victim’s vehicle was hit several times and shell casings were found.

Stidman was arrested in the 1900 block of Jupiter and charged with shooting with intent to kill. A firearm was found in his vehicle. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.