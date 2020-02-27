Altus man arrested after allegedly leading police on city wide pursuit

ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Altus man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after leading police on a city wide vehicle pursuit, reaching speeds near 100 mph.

Charles A. Hood, 38, is charged with attempting to elude police, reckless driving and two rounds of failing to stop at a police roadblock. Hood is being held at the Jackson County Jail. Altus police officers said they received a report at about 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday of a man driving a silver SUV with flashing lights driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers said they saw the vehicle near the intersection of North Main Street and Tamarack Road in Altus, near Western Oklahoma State College.

Authorities said the suspect led officers south on Main Street, reaching speeds near 100 mph.

According to officials with the Altus police department, the pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes, during which time the suspect traveled through multiple residential neighborhoods and busy city streets.

Police said the suspect committed numerous traffic infractions and failed to stop at two separate roadblocks set up by police and other local law enforcement who had assisted in the pursuit.

Authorities said the pursuit ended at around 10:30 p.m. in 300 block of North Park Avenue after an officer performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the pursuit.

Hood was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Police said an Altus patrol car and the suspects vehicle suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported.