Altus man arrested for several sexual misconduct charges against a child

JACKSON CO., OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon on multiple felony charges including rape by instrumentation, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16 years of age and lewd or indecent proposal to a child under 16 years of age by electronic means.

Rigoberto Valero Jackson County Jail booking photo

The mother of the 14-year-old victim notified police on July 13, 2021, after finding nude photos and explicit text messages sent to the 14-year-old female by the suspect.

The victim told police she met the suspect several months ago and that he is a friend of her family.

She told police the suspect touched her and she was forced to touch him.

The suspect, Rigoberto Valero, 23, was interviewed Wednesday afternoon and later arrested. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.