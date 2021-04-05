Altus man holds ex-girlfriend hostage for several days

JACKSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police said a 38-year-old man forced his way into his former girlfriend’s home and held her hostage for several days, committing multiple assaults before finally leaving Monday morning.

Fermin Villalba was taken into custody at his home on East Live Oak about noon April 5, 2021 and is in the Jackson County Jail.

Police said he forced his way in on March 29, and began assaulting the victim over the next several days, and not allowing her to leave.

They said the woman suffered injuries to her face and head. When Villalba finally left the home Monday morning, police said the victim called relatives for help.