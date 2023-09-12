WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A two-vehicle wreck on US 287 claimed the life of an Oklahoma man.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, the wreck happened after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, two miles west of Harrold on US Highway 287.

A preliminary investigation into the wreck determined that a GMC Sierra truck hauling a gooseneck trailer and a Dodge Ram truck were both traveling southeast on US 287.

The Dodge Ram, driven by 34-year-old Thomas McAlpine of Altus, Oklahoma, failed to control its speed and struck the rear end of the GMC truck’s trailer.

McAlpine was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, 59, and two passengers, 60 and 29, inside the GMC truck were not injured in the wreck.