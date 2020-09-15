Altus man with felony arrest warrant charged after leading police on foot chase

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL)— An Altus man is arrested and charged on a felony arrest warrant and charged with resisting arrest after leading police on a foot chase.

Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Mathis led them on a foot chase after they said they made contact with him in the 400 block of North Park Ave. while they were investigating a trespass complaint from a resident in the 1200 block of North Park Ave.

They said while confirming the arrest warrant with Mathis, he headed westbound in the alley of the 1000 block of East Elm.

They said they searched the backyards of the homes there and later found Mathis and arrested him.

Mathis was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for not showing up to district court for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and driving under suspension on a $50,000 bond.

Authorities said Mathis will also be charged with resisting arrest.

Two Altus police officers received minor injuries during the foot chase. They were treated and released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital.

Altus High School was placed on lockdown while police searched the area for Mathis, however, there was no threat to students or staff there.