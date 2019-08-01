Altus PD: 3 in custody after short chase Thursday morning

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in the Jackson County Jail after a short pursuit involving narcotics and firearms Thursday moring.

Altus police officers responded to a call to investigate people allegedly using narcotics in the 1300 block of Springfield Drive before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Quamell Massenburg, 28 sitting in a Dodge Charger and smelled burnt marijuana.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers placed Massenburg in handcuffs, he fled and led officers on a short pursuit.

Massenburg hid inside a nearby apartment and refused to exit when officers ordered him to. Officers then used tear gas in the apartment and arrested Massenburg and two other individuals in the apartment.

Massenburg is charged with Escape From Custody and Possession of a Firearm After a Former Felony Conviction.

George Butler, 20, and Deangela Quimby, 46, are charged with harboring a fugitive and obstructing officers.