Altus PD asking for public’s help identifying 17-year-old murder suspect

JACKSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of the third remaining suspect in the homicide that occurred on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Altus Police are searching for 17-year-old, Jayce Aaron Martinez, of Altus, for the murder of 22-year-old Aaron Lopez.

There is an active Jackson County District Felony warrant that has been issued for his arrest for the charge of 1st Degree Murder.







His bond has been set at $1 million.

Jayce Martinez has been identified as the third suspect from the doorbell camera footage from the front porch of the victim’s home.

He was last known to be in the company of his girlfriend, Viviana Garfio.

Garfio had borrowed a white, 2011 Toyota Scion with Oklahoma Tag # FIK-460 on the morning of the homicide, and the vehicle has not been returned.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jayce Martinez, please contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County CrimeStoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward, and you can remain anonymous.