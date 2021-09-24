Altus PD identify homicide victim, seek information from community as investigation continues

ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Altus Police Department have identified the victim of a Thursday evening homicide in Altus.

Cory Daniel Bustamante, 18 of Texas, was shot while driving his car Thursday night and died later that night at the hospital, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Authorities responded to a call for shots being fired in the 700 block of Chris Street in Altus, Oklahoma on Thursday, September 23, shortly after 7:00 p.m.

After the shooting, the car Bustamante was driving sped away and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 600 block of Chris Street.

The vehicle finally came to rest after colliding with another vehicle parked near the intersection of Chris and Blain Street.

EMS personnel transported Bustamante to Jackson County Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses described a black male running south from the scene shortly after the shooting. Police have not identified a suspect in this homicide.

Murphy said the police are continuing their investigation and called on the community to report any information they may have on the case.

Anyone who might have information on this homicide to contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477).

Murphy said if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Bustamante’s death, you could be eligible for a substantial reward.